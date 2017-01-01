To make the best sun protection app ever we combined modern mobile technologies, parts of atmospheric science and solid mathematical modeling skills of our team. As a result you could safely enjoy your fun in the sun and leave the worrying to us!

UV Index Forecast calculation is based on the publications of The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) and The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) of New Zealand.

The clear sky UV Index is real-time corrected by sun-earth distance and is optionally altered by clouds absorption and area reflection factors. The UV calculation has never been so easy and accurate.